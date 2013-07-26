PARIS, July 26 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

The entertainment group said it planned to sell 85 percent of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc to the video games maker and its management for $8.2 billion, its second blockbuster deal in the past week.

RENAULT

The French carmaker said it had increased first-half profitability at the core manufacturing division despite falling sales, riding out Europe's sustained market slump with new models and firm hand on costs.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace group raised its full-year profit forecast on Friday thanks to improved currency hedging and lucrative aftermarket maintenance contracts.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline said it planned to introduce major new cost-cutting measures in the autumn as Europe's weak economy thwarts efforts to turn round its medium-haul and cargo businesses.

LVMH, KERING

French luxury groups LVMH and Kering on Thursday reported a pick-up in second-quarter sales, partly due to improved demand in Europe and solid growth in Japan.

EADS

European aerospace group EADS is studying plans to reorganize into three divisions under the Airbus brand in a shake-up to be unveiled as early as next week, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

