PARIS Aug 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.2 pct by 0654 GMT.

SANOFI

Sanofi cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a steeper-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit, hit by the tail-end effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and an inventory setback in Brazil

GDF Suez

French gas and power group GDF Suez GSZ.PA posted a 25 percent drop in first-half net profit and said it saw no sign of improvement in the depressed market conditions for power generation in Europe.

LEGRAND

France's Legrand stuck to its full-year sales and margin targets on Thursday after it posted broadly flat first-half profit.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's No. 2 listed bank said second-quarter earnings more than doubled after a surge in securities trading and a swing to profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump.

EUTELSAT

France's Eutelsat Communications on Wednesday said it bought Mexico's Satelites Mexicanos (Satmex) in a cash deal worth $1.142 billion, including debt.

ARKEMA

Arkema on Thursday expressed caution about its financial outlook for the year after posted a drop in underlying earning and sales in the second quarter.

SCOR

French insurance group Scor on Thursday posted an 8.3 percent drop in first-half net profit, hit by floods in Europe and Canada and tornadoes in the United States.

BIC

BIC posts 16 percent drop in first-half net income

