Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

Europe's No. 2 insurer, AXA, said on Friday its first-half net income edged 1 percent lower on a like-for-like basis, as a 228 million euro ($302 million) accounting loss on interest rate hedging instruments offset operational gains.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Moody's changes outlook on Peugeot's B1 ratings to negative.

VIVENDI

Activision Blizzard Inc will conduct "business as usual" for now while it explores growth and acquisition opportunities, the video game publisher's CEO said on Thursday after sealing a deal last week to buy back most of parent company Vivendi's stake for more than $8 billion.

EADS

Spain's State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI) said on Thursday it had sold 0.36 percent of European aerospace group EADS for 126 million euros ($166.7 million), further reducing its stake in the company.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The French military will slow the pace at which it takes delivery of Rafale jets ordered from Dassault Aviation, only taking 26 of the planes over the six years, down from a normal pace of some 11 planes a year.

RUBIS

The French company specialising in bulk liquid product storage said on Thursday it bought the 170,000 tonnes LPG retail business of BP in Portugal for 115 million euros and is considering an equity issue.

AGEAS

The Belgian insurer made more profit than expected in the first half of the year due to a strong performance in its home insurance operations, it said on Friday, after earlier announcing a 200 million euros ($264.67 million) share buyback.

ARSEUS

Belgian medical equipment maker Arseus posted better-than-expected core profit in the first half of 2013, led by a surge in profitability at its Fagron unit which sells medical ingredients to pharmacies.

