Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.2 pct at 0657 GMT

EADS,

Activist hedge fund TCI has written to the group's chief executive demanding that the aerospace company sell its stake in Dassault Aviation, the maker of the Rafale fighter jet, saying that the 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) holding was "a poor use of capital."

VEOLIA

The water and waste group reported first-half 2013 net profit plunged to 4 million euros ($5.31 million) from 162 million in the year-earlier period due to goodwill impairments and restructuring charges.

DANONE

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said at the weekend that it had found bacteria in some products that could cause botulism. It said contaminated whey protein concentrate had been exported to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk powder and sports drinks.

In response, China has halted the import of some dairy products from New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries said. Food producers including Danone said they have recalled products that may have contained the contaminated whey.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said on Monday it had been awarded an engineering, procurement, and supply contract for a Total offshore project in the Republic of Congo.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Monday it had started late-stage trials involving 15,000 people to test a vaccine against Clostridium difficile infections (CDI), the main cause of diarrhoea in hospitals.

NATIXIS

The French bank plans to shed 500 to 700 workers with a voluntary departure scheme that is to be negotiated with unions in September, the Journal de Dimanche reported.

CARREFOUR

French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital said on Friday they planned to change the structure of their joint shareholding in retail giant Carrefour.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................