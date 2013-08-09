PARIS Aug 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.3 percent higher at 0643 GMT
DANONE
The French food group said on Friday it had acquired
YoCrunch, which makes yogurt with toppings packaged separately,
to support the growth of its yogurt operations in the United
States. YoCrunch generates annual sales of $110 million, Danone
said. No other financial details were given.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility is buying British construction firm
Balfour Beatty's UK facilities management division,
WorkPlace to bolster its energy services and facilities
operations in Britain.
MAUREL ET PROM
The oil producer said first-half sales rose 20 percent to
270 million euros.
KPN
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom giant America
Movil said on Friday it is launching an offer
to purchase all shares of the Dutch telecom group at 2.4 euros
per share.
KPN said separately that it had taken note of America
Movil's takeover offer and that it was studying it, a KPN
spokesman said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit* BridgeStation:
view story .134For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................