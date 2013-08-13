Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.29 percent higher at 0653 GMT

LVMH

Barring bad weather in the next two months, France's champagne production is forecast to jump by 56 percent this year, a bright spot in an otherwise rough period for wine growers. The northern French region produces champagne for LVMH and also Laurent-Perrier, Vranken Pommery and Pernod Ricard.

SOCGEN

The Serbian arm of France's Societe Generale said it took over the 126 million euros ($168 million) credit portfolio of a local unit of Belgian banking and insurance group KBC as part of an April takeover deal.

Separately, French insurer Groupama has sold its stake in Societe Generale at 34.8 euros per share, traders said on Tuesday.

