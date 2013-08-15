Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were down 0.13 percent at 0640 GMT.

EADS

IAG, the parent of British Airways and Iberia, said on Wednesday it placed firm orders and options for up to 220 Airbus A320 EADS.PA short-haul aircraft, with as many as 120 of the planes for its Barcelona-based subsidiary, Vueling.

PUBLICIS

The group said on Wednesday it had acquired U.S. advertising and digital services agency Engauge Marketing from Halyard Capital, a New York-based private equity firm. No financial details were given.

BOSKALIS

Dutch dredger Boskalis reported higher-than-expected first-half net profit on Thursday, lifted by a recent acquisition, and said it expected a record full-year result of at least 330 million euros.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................