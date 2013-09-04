Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole said it had begun the sale of its remaining 7.6 percent stake in Spain's Bankinter, as it turns the page on years of foreign expansion to focus on its home market.

SCOR

Scor is targeting annual sales growth, excluding acquisitions, of 7 percent through to mid-2016, the French reinsurer said on Wednesday, thanks in part to its recently announced purchase of rival Generali's U.S. assets.

EURCOPTER

The head of the company that manufactures Super Puma helicopters defended their safety record as UK oilfield flights resumed after a fatal crash last month, and said deliveries of the latest model had recovered following modifications.

LVMH

Luxury goods group LVMH said on Tuesday it would not appeal a fine imposed by France's markets watchdog AMF in relation to LVMH's stake-building in rival Hermes.

ILIAD

NJJ Holding, the investment holding of Iliad founder Xavier Niel, is offering to sell 1.736 million shares in French telecom operator Iliad in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding, representing around 3 percent of the group's market cap, sole book runner BNP Paribas said on Wednesday.

PSA

European carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen and BMW have decided against extending their partnership on small petrol engines after it expires in 2016, Les Echos.fr said on Tuesday, citing a source close to the German carmaker.

IMERYS

Imerys said on Tuesday it was studying an offer from global rival Omya for the acquisition of four of its calcium carbonate industrial sites. Thesites are located in Europe and the United States and made a total revenue of 75 million euros in 2012.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................