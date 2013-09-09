PARIS, Sept 9 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
VIVENDI
French tycoon Vincent Bollore, Vivendi's main shareholder,
is willing to take the helm of the media and telecoms group,
French media reported on Saturday.
CASINO
Abilio Diniz, chairman of Brazilian retailer Pão de Açúcar
, stepped down on Friday, ending a long battle with
its main shareholder, France's Casino.
AIR FRANCE
VEOLIA
Air France said Pierre-François Riolacci, the current chief
financial officer of Veolia Environnement, will join
the airline to carry out the same role sometime before the end
of the year.
CHRISTIAN DIOR
The fashion house said it planned to buy back a maximum of
550,000 shares of its own stock between September 9 and November
27. The company said the buyback was being done in keeping with
resolutions voted on at a shareholders' meeting.
AIRBUS
Airbus rival Bombardier's new CSeries aircraft
completed high-speed taxi trials on Friday as anticipation
mounted that the narrow-body plane could make its inaugural
flight within the next week.
An Airbus 330-300 operated by Thai Airways skidded
off the runway at Bangkok's main international airport after the
nose wheel collapsed on landing late Sunday night, injuring 14
passengers, the airline said.
PEUGEOT
S&P Capital IQ raised its recommendation on the French
carmaker to "hold" from sell and hiked its price target to 12.3
euros from 5 euros.
ODDO ET CIE
Allianz France said that it had agreed with Oddo et Cie to
progressively sell down its 21 percent stake with the French
brokerage. About half the stake will be sold by the end of the
year, and the rest by end the of 2016 at the latest.
