PARIS, Sept 9 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

French tycoon Vincent Bollore, Vivendi's main shareholder, is willing to take the helm of the media and telecoms group, French media reported on Saturday.

CASINO

Abilio Diniz, chairman of Brazilian retailer Pão de Açúcar , stepped down on Friday, ending a long battle with its main shareholder, France's Casino.

AIR FRANCE

VEOLIA

Air France said Pierre-François Riolacci, the current chief financial officer of Veolia Environnement, will join the airline to carry out the same role sometime before the end of the year.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

The fashion house said it planned to buy back a maximum of 550,000 shares of its own stock between September 9 and November 27. The company said the buyback was being done in keeping with resolutions voted on at a shareholders' meeting.

AIRBUS

Airbus rival Bombardier's new CSeries aircraft completed high-speed taxi trials on Friday as anticipation mounted that the narrow-body plane could make its inaugural flight within the next week.

An Airbus 330-300 operated by Thai Airways skidded off the runway at Bangkok's main international airport after the nose wheel collapsed on landing late Sunday night, injuring 14 passengers, the airline said.

PEUGEOT

S&P Capital IQ raised its recommendation on the French carmaker to "hold" from sell and hiked its price target to 12.3 euros from 5 euros.

ODDO ET CIE

Allianz France said that it had agreed with Oddo et Cie to progressively sell down its 21 percent stake with the French brokerage. About half the stake will be sold by the end of the year, and the rest by end the of 2016 at the latest.

