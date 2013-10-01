PARIS, Oct 1 - Below are company-related news and stories
VIVENDI
French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that its
Brazilian GVT subsidiary had started negotiations with satellite
group EchoStar Technologies LLC to set up a
joint-venture for pay-TV services in Brazil.
PUBLICIS
French advertising group Publicis said it had finalised a
deal to increase its equity stake to 51 percent in its long-term
Romanian partner agencies Leo Burnett & Target, Starcom
MediaVest Group, Optimedia, The Practice and iLeo.
CGG
French geophysical services said on Tuesday it had won a
contract for a large seismic exploration program offshore West
Africa. Financial details were not disclosed.
EDF
Power group EDF has started exclusive talks with energy
services group Dalkia France to buy Citelum, a company
specialising in urban lighting equipment, Le Figaro said on
Tuesday.
TOTAL
The French oil major said it had sold its exploration and
production assets in Trinidad to the country's national gas
company, in a transaction valued at $473 million.
ALSTOM
The power and transport engineering firm is a possible
bidder to buy Greek rolling stock operating company ROSCO, a
source close to the talks said.
UNILEVER
The consumer goods company warned that a slowdown in its
emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter and that it
now expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in
the period.
VALEO
The French auto parts maker has acquired Eltek Electric
Vehicles, a Norwegian company specialised in on-board battery
chargers, in an effort to expand its offer for hybrid and
electric vehicles. Financial terms were not disclosed.
KAUFMAN & BROAD
The real estate group said it expected full-year revenue to
be little changed from 2012 but its gross margin to be slightly
lower. Housing orders over the first nine months of the year
were down 2.1 percent in volume from a year earlier.
NEOPOST
The postal services group stuck to its full-year outlook
after revenue rose 4.9 percent in the first half.
PARTOUCHE
The French casino operator said on Monday it had obtained
court protection as its seeks to restructure its debt while
carrying on with its activity.
