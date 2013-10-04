Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VINCI

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary enquiry into allegations that a subsidiary of construction firm Vinci bribed officials in Russia, the Paris prosecutor's office and NGOs said on Thursday.

UNILEVER

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm said on Thursday it plans to invest 150 million euros ($203.9 million) in a new manufacturing plant in Kenya that will help it access the east African market.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French engineering company is recalling 15 million APC-branded surge protectors sold in the United States after 13 reports of injuries and at least $1.7 million in fire damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

TOTAL

The French oil major's petrochemicals unit reported instrumentation failure which resulted in a unit shutdown on Thursday at its 225,500-barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to a filing with the Texas commission on environmental quality.

LAFUMA

Calida said it was seeking a majority stake in the French sports clothing group, proposing to build up its stake in the company to 50.6 percent from 15.3 percent before making a public takeover offer to other shareholders.

