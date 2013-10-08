PARIS Oct 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The telecom equipment maker plans to reduce its staff by
10,000 as part of a cost-cutting drive to save 1 billion euros
by 2015, Les Echos and Le Figaro newspapers reported on their
websites.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Italy's government will continue talks with top management
at Alitalia on Tuesday to try to find a way to keep the
cash-strapped airline in business after inconclusive talks on
Monday.
