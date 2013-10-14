PARIS, Oct 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. PEUGEOT The automaker is preparing a 3-billion-euro ($4.1-billion) capital increase in which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French government would take matching stakes in the carmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said Friday. French trade unions said they are open to the prospect of the state taking a stake in the company but said the key question was the survival of local jobs and control of the group. DASSAULT SYSTEMES The French software maker warned its third-quarter revenue and earnings would be lower than it had expected, citing sluggish orders. AIR FRANCE-KLM Shareholders of Alitalia will vote on Monday on a 300-million-euro ($407-million) capital increase to keep the near-bankrupt Italian airline flying, but the participation of top investor Air France-KLM is far from certain. EDF Britain is "extremely close" to sealing a deal with EDF Energy to build the country's first new nuclear power station since 1995, Energy Minister Ed Davey said on Sunday, adding there was also Chinese involvement in the talks. AREVA Thousands of residents of the remote mining town of Arlit in Niger took to the streets on Saturday to protest against French uranium miner and support a government audit of the company's operations in the desert nation. ADP The number of passengers passing through Paris's main airports rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in September to 8.1 million, driven by demand on North American, Middle Eastern and Asian routes. SANOFI The FDA has approved over-the-counter Nasacort allergy spray to treat hay fever and nasal allergies. Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation......................... Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ (Editing by John Stonestreet)