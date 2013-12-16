Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR /KLEPIERRE

France's Carrefour said on Monday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy from real estate group Klepierre for 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

GTT

GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, on Monday said it had registered documents with the Paris market regulator AMF in preparation for its initial public offering.

MICHELIN

Michelin North America issued a safety recall for commercial light truck tires.

TOTAL

Workers at the Feyzin refinery near Lyon joined a strike at four other domestic plants run by the French oil company on Friday as a wage row with management looked set to continue over the weekend.

Striking Total TOTF.PA workers have voted to shut down two oil refineries run by the French oil company due to a row with management over annual pay rises, union representatives told Reuters on Sunday.

