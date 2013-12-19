Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC futures are up 0.73 percent at 0723 GMT.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The jet maker lost out on a contract to Swedish rival Saab to sell 36 fighter jets to Brazil.

VINCI

The French construction group has won a contract valued at 440 million euros to build an express-lane highway system in Atlanta, Georgia by 2018.

SANOFI

The drugmaker and its U.S. partner Regeneron are collaborating with the American College of Cardiology to identify patients for their Phase III outcomes trial on alirocumab, their new cholesterol treatment and potential blockbuster.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom equipment maker named Tim Krause as its chief marketing officer on Friday. His company veteran's most recent post was the head of the team that managed the relationship with U.S. carrier AT&T.

TESSENDERLO CHEMIE

The chemical group announced the immediate departure of its chief executive Frank Coenen by "mutual consent", and named two executives to replace him on a shared basis.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................