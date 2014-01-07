Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Futures for France's CAC index are up 0.2 percent

AIRBUS

European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources said.

ALTICE

The European cable operator and owner of mobile groups in Israel and the Dominican Republic plans to list its shares on the NYSE Euronext in Amsterdam with the aim to raise 750 million euros.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French company has been awarded a 30-year British waste disposal contract - as part of a consortium - worth 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) in total revenue.

BOURBON

The French company that provides marine services for offshore oil and gas clients sold $770 million worth of vessels last year, generating a capital gain of $180 million as part of a divestment programme to cut debt.

REED ELSEVIER

The Anglo-Dutch information group named Nick Luff from British energy group Centrica as its new chief finance officer.

