Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.63 percent at 0701 GMT

AXA

The French insurer said it had successfully placed a subordinated debt issuance of 750 million pounds sterling.

TECHNICOLOR

The French technology company said it had signed a partnership with Spain's Telefonica to supply satellite set-top boxes.

CELLECTIS

The biotech company said it had reached a significant milestone in its partnership with Canada's Medicago concerning the modification of proteins produced by tobacco leaves.

GROUPE BENETEAU

The boat manufacturer reported a 5.9 percent like-for-like drop in revenue for the September to November quarter.

