Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 March futures down 1.31 pct at 0721 GMT

IMERYS

Minerals Technologies is preparing to trump an offer made by Imerys to buy U.S. minerals and materials group Amcol International for $42.75 a share, the Financial Times said on Monday. Minerals Technologies could make public its bid as early as Monday, the paper said, citing people familiar with the process.

WENDEL

French holding company Wendel said on Monday it had invested an additional $152 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Holding as part of a $420 million capital increase.

SANOFI

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has filed a lawsuit against Actavis over alleged patent infringements on its heart drug Multaq, hindering the generic drugmaker's plans to produce its own version of the drug.

CASINO

French retailer Casino said on Friday it signed a 5-year confirmed credit facility for 1.2 billion euros with a group of 18 banks. Casino also benefits from two one-year extension options which remain subject to banks approvals.

SOLVAY

Chemical producer Solvay has hired Credit Suisse Group to find a buyer for its sulfuric acid unit and approached private equity firms about a deal that could reach $800 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

