PARIS, March 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 March futures up 1.01 percent at 0718 GMT

VIVENDI /NUMERICABLE

A successful takeover of French mobile operator SFR by cable company Numericable will protect jobs and lead to more hiring, Numericable's largest shareholder said on Tuesday.

ARKEMA

French chemicals company Arkema hiked its dividend payout and forecast underlying profit growth in 2014 on Tuesday as it eyed stabilisation in Europe and the benefits of a capital-expenditure plan.

CARMAT

The first patient fitted with an artificial heart made by the French company has died, the hospital that had performed the transplant on him in December said.

VINCI

The construction and concessions company said Pierre Anjolras had become chairman and chief executive of its road-building unit Eurovia, succeeding Jacques Tavernier who decided to retire.

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT

The French waste treatment company said it would focus on improving profitability this year after it posted net profit of 8.7 million euros in 2013, compared to an 82.4 million loss in 2012. Revenue rose 6.9 percent to 469.1 million euros.

NEOPOST

The mailroom services provider lowered its full-year operating margin guidance and expects organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent in 2014, after 2.7 percent last year.

