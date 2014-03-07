Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

The European plane-maker has ordered increased inspections of A380 wings after discovering unexpected levels of metal fatigue during testing on a factory mock-up, industry sources said on Thursday.

China's Juneyao Group, the parent of Juneyao Airlines, is in talks with planemaker Boeing and Airbus about acquiring more than 20 more planes in a deal that may be worth more than $1.8 billion, its chairman said on Thursday.

VIVENDI, NUMERICABLE

France's Numericable does not intend to raise its bid that values Vivendi's telecom unit SFR at 14.5 billion euros excluding synergies because it believes it is better than a rival offer, said two people close to the situation.

BOUYGUES

Bouygues, the diversified French industrial group that has made an indicative offer for its telecommunications rival SFR, is aiming to complete the deal without having to cut staff, its head told Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.

AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM said on Friday passenger traffic was up 2.9 percent in February and cargo traffic rose 3.5 percent.

TOTAL

French energy group Total aims to raise around 750 million euros ($1.04 billion) from selling its liquefied gas unit TotalGaz, French daily Les Echos reports on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

ORPEA

The French nursing-home company said it had acquired Senevita, a subsidiary of Austrian group SeneCura, for an undisclosed price.

CIMENTS FRANCAIS

Italian cement maker Italcementi's rights-issue plan envisages also a mandatory conversion of saving shares into ordinary ones and the launch of a takeover bid for its French unit Ciments Francais, the company said.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

The company said it has initiated - as LVMH has done - a process with a view to converting its legal status from that of a French public limited-liability company to that of a European Company.

