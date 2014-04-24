PARIS, April 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

General Electric is in talks to buy the French turbine and train maker for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. An Alstom spokeswoman told Reuters "these are totally unfounded rumors".

PUBLICIS

Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, said it was unable to predict when its $35.1 billion merger with France's Publicis Groupe SA would close as the deal was yet to win some key approvals.

SUEZ

French environmental services firm Suez Environnement said on Thursday core earnings fell 2.2 percent on a gross basis and rose 3.2 percent on an organic basis, in part because of the negative impact of exchange rates.

AIRBUS

Rising jet production helped Airbus rival BoeingCo BA.N generate substantial cash in the latest quarter, and the company said on Wednesday that it lavished the rewards on shareholders, sending its stock higher.

TECHNIP

French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin targets for this year and next on Thursday after sales beat its own expectations in the first quarter.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The French maker of computer-assisted design programmes said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States had cleared its acquisition of U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys. Dassault also confirmed its 2014 forecasts.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker said revenue fell 2.4 percent to 4.76 billion euros ($6.58 billion) in the first quarter as weaker prices and adverse currency effects in emerging markets outweighed growth in sales volumes.

VALEO

The French auto parts maker reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 3.11 billion euros, helped by automotive production that remained solid in China and North America and picked up in Europe. It confirmed its 2014 outlook.

KLEPIERRE

The French real-estate group reported a slight dip in first-quarter revenues as asset disposals and currency fluctuations in Scandinavia weighed on rental income growth.

GEMALTO

The French smart card maker xxx

MANITOU

The French forklift and crane manufacturer said first-quarter sales rose 7 percent year-on-year, as demand for new equipment in construction offset a more uncertain agricultural sector hit by poor weather in North America.

SOMFY

The French shutters company posted a 12.4 percent rise in first-quarter sales, highlighting what it said was a clear recovery in Northern and Southern Europe and particularly strong growth in central and eastern Europe as well as Asia-Pacific.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ ($1 = 0.7231 Euros)