PARIS, April 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM

Siemens and the French government intervened in U.S.-based General Electric's plan to buy the power arm of France's Alstom on Sunday with an alternative tie-up of European "champions" and a promise to act in France's national interest.

PUBLICIS

The chief executives of advertising companies Publicis and Omnicom Group are working together to resolve a seven-month-old struggle over who will be chief financial officer of their combined group if the $35 billion merger is completed, three people close to the deal said on Sunday.

VIVENDI

Abu Dhabi's Etisalat has signed a two-part 3.15 billion euros ($4.36 billion) loan to help fund its acquisition of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, the Gulf telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Monday.

TOTAL

The French oil major has put its liquefied petroleum gas unit, Totalgaz, up for sale and has received around 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, the daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

NEXANS

ISS Proxy Advisory Services is advising shareholders in Nexans to back a hedge fund resolution to dismiss its Chairman and Chief Executive Frederic Vincent from the board at the French cablemaking company's May 15 annual meeting.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said the first of two Phase III clinical studies of a proposed dengue vaccine had been successfully completed, reaching its primary endpoint with a significant reduction in cases of the disease.

ARCELORMITTAL

Deutsche Bahn said it was filing claims against a number of steel companies including ArcelorMittal and Saarstahl for damages which the German rail operator alleges were caused by fixing of the price of railway sleepers.

ZIGGO

U.S. cable group Liberty Global's bid for Dutch peer Ziggo is likely to face lengthy scrutiny by European Union antitrust regulators because of the complex issues involved, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

