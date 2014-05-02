Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 May futures down 0.10 percent at 0608 GMT.

BOURSORAMA

Boursorama, the online broker controlled by French bank Societe Generale, said on Friday that 2014 group net income would be close to zero because of costs tied to its exit from Britain.

GDF SUEZ

Japan's Toshiba and France's GDF Suez have reached an agreement on key terms with Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to manage the land at Sellafield where the companies plan to build three new nuclear reactors.

DANONE

France's Danone will buy milk formula processing and packing factories in New Zealand to replace supply lost by terminating contracts with the Fonterra dairy cooperative following a food safety scare last year.

ORANGE

France's Orange has filed a complaint to the telecoms regulator about a mobile network-sharing agreement between two rivals Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues , according to Les Echos newspaper.

TF1

France's largest private television broadcaster swung to a narrow operating profit in the first quarter helped by cost cuts and delays to certain programmes despite what it described as ongoing uncertainty in the advertising market.

AREVA

French state-controlled nuclear group said its first-quarter revenue fell 18.1 percent to 1.78 billion euros in comparison with an exceptionally strong first-quarter in 2013.

INGENICO

The payment software company posted organic growth of 20 percent in the first quarter and predicted 10 to 15 percent growth in sales this year on a constant currency basis. Sales in the quarter rose 7 percent on a reported basis to 325 million euros.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................