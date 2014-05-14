PARIS May 14 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 4O futures up 0.2 pct

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank is in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the French bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, people familiar with the matter said.

NUMERICABLE

The French cable company stuck to its sales and profit targets for the next two years on Tuesday after reporting a rise in first-quarter revenue driven by a 4.3 percent increase in its subscriber base.

AB INBEV

The Brazilian government is postponing a planned tax hike on cold drinks to avoid having an impact on inflation ahead of the soccer World Cup next month, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

AERPORTS DE PARIS

Says Q1 2014 traffic grew 3.6 percent, Q1 traffic growth did not translate into revenue growth, April traffic up 6.6 percent on year ago.

ALSTOM

General Electric is talks with French investors to sell a stake in the wind and hydroelectric businesses of engineering group Alstom, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing Agence France Presse. Agreeing a deal to buy Alstom's energy business on April 29, GE said it would be willing to sell Alstom's wind turbine activities to French investors. Areva has been named in newspaper reports as a likely buyer.

TOTAL

The French oil firm is expected to draft a development plan as operator for Azerbaijan's Apsheron gas field in the Caspian Sea by the end of 2014, Azeri state energy company SOCAR's president said on Tuesday.

ARKEMA

The French chemicals company said it had set up a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Watan Industrial Investment to operate an oilfield production chemicals storage and blending facility in the Gulf country. No financial details were disclosed, but Arkema will own a majority of the JV and the plant is set to be operative in the second half.

SEB

The French maker of home appliances said it had reached a deal with Maharaja Whiteline to take full control of the Indian company by acquiring the remaining 45 percent equity stake it did not already own, for an undisclosed amount.

TELEPERFORMANCE

The call centre operator confirmed its full-year targets after posting a 3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, to 610 million euros.

