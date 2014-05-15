PARIS May 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures down 0.1 pct

ALSTOM, TELECOM, HEALTH, WATER SECTORS

The French government has issued a decree allowing it to block any foreign takeovers of French companies in "strategic" industries, throwing up a potential roadblock to General Electric's planned $16.9 billion bid for Alstom's energy assets.

VIVENDI

The French media and telecoms group said it was positioned for growth focusing on media and content after the sale of its SFR telecoms unit as it reported first-quarter sales in line with forecasts.

BNP PARIBAS

France's biggest bank said on Wednesday there was a risk that a fine for violating U.S. sanctions could be significantly higher than the $1.1 billion euros it has provisioned for.

Chief Executive Laurent Bonnafe, speaking at a shareholders meeting, did not say how much BNP expects to have to pay, but people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that BNP is in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said on Wednesday that BNP has alerted the French government that the fine may exceed $3 billion.

RENAULT

Renault is looking closely at Western sanctions on Russia even though its carmaking alliance with Nissan appears better positioned than others to ride out the crisis over Ukraine.

NEXANS

Management faces a hedge fund resolution to dismiss its Chairman and Chief Executive Frederic Vincent from the board at the cablemaking company's annual meeting amid pressure for the company to spit the chairman and CEO roles. Newspaper reports said a board meeting would take place ahead of the AGM to consider a role split.

KBC

Belgian financial group KBC reported a better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter on Thursday, as higher client deposits as well as fee and commission income outweighed the impact of a Hungarian banking tax.

ERAMET

The mining group said on Wednesday a rebound in nickel prices fuelled by an Indonesian export ban had started to boost profitability, but remained cautious over its results while awaiting the outcome of elections in the country.

EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT

The group said Q1 revenue was 29.3 mln euros, in line with management's cautious message in February.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................