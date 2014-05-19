PARIS May 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.21 percent at 0646 GMT

ORANGE

The French mobile phone operator said it signed an agreement with Africell for the sale of its stake in Orange Uganda.

BOURBON

Jaccar Holdings, the main shareholder of Bourbon , said it will launch an offer to buy the French ship supplier on May 20.

ALSTOM

Germany's Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

AIRBUS GROUP

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Friday it has ordered 80 aircraft from the European planemaker worth at least $7.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the EU is considering raising the pressure on the United States in the world's largest trade dispute by challenging tax breaks that encouraged planemaker Boeing to keep production of its latest jet in Washington state, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle behind a takeover bid for the French holiday firm, has taken an emergency legal action against shareholder Benetton after the family stopped backing the deal, a source familiar with the matter said.

TOTAL

Total shareholders agreed to raise the age limit for the oil group's chairman and chief executive, a move that paves the way for Christophe de Margerie to extend his term at the helm of France's largest listed company.

NYRSTAR

The world's largest zinc smelter said it had agreed a funding package with the Australian government to upgrade and expand its 125-year-old lead smelter in Port Pirie, Australia.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel was arrested in southern France late on Sunday to serve a three-year jail sentence in a high-profile case he has depicted as one individual's struggle against high finance.

