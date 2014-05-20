PARIS May 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

French advertising agency Publicis Groupe and Facebook Inc have struck a multi-year digital marketing deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

AIRBUS GROUP

Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380 superjumbo in response to Boeing's latest jetliner, the 777X, which has been bolstered by "unacceptable" Washington state subsidies, the head of the European planemaker said on Monday.

CIMENTS FRANCAIS

Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Tuesday it had fixed the price in a takeover bid for the shares in its French unit Ciments Francais that it does not yet own at 79.5 euros ($110) per share. The offer price is above Ciments Francais' Monday closing price of 78 euros.

BONDUELLE

The vegetables group said it received a letter from European regulators relating to "anticompetitive practices". This follows infringement proceedings opened in April last year against different companies in the canned mushrooms market. Bonduelle said it would respond to the European Commission.

TOTAL

The French oil company has cut its presence in the Libyan capital Tripoli to a minimum over security concerns, although it is not evacuating staff from Libya and offshore operations are continuing, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

ZETES

In Q1, sales by the goods ID division linked to its 6 key solutions continued to grow.

2014 began favourably for both the goods ID division and for the people ID division.

Reaffirms its expectation to achieve significantly better results in 2014 than in 2013

VIVENDI

A French court on Monday cut from three years to 10 months the suspended jail term handed to former Vivendi VIV.PA chief executive Jean-Marie Messier in his appeal against a 2010 conviction for misuse of corporate assets.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................