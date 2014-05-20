PARIS May 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
PUBLICIS
French advertising agency Publicis Groupe and Facebook Inc
have struck a multi-year digital marketing deal worth
hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
AIRBUS GROUP
Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380 superjumbo
in response to Boeing's latest jetliner, the 777X, which has
been bolstered by "unacceptable" Washington state subsidies, the
head of the European planemaker said on Monday.
CIMENTS FRANCAIS
Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Tuesday
it had fixed the price in a takeover bid for the shares in its
French unit Ciments Francais that it does not yet own at 79.5
euros ($110) per share. The offer price is above Ciments
Francais' Monday closing price of 78 euros.
BONDUELLE
The vegetables group said it received a letter from European
regulators relating to "anticompetitive practices". This follows
infringement proceedings opened in April last year against
different companies in the canned mushrooms market. Bonduelle
said it would respond to the European Commission.
TOTAL
The French oil company has cut its presence in the Libyan
capital Tripoli to a minimum over security concerns, although it
is not evacuating staff from Libya and offshore operations are
continuing, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
ZETES
In Q1, sales by the goods ID division linked to its 6 key
solutions continued to grow.
2014 began favourably for both the goods ID division and for
the people ID division.
Reaffirms its expectation to achieve significantly better
results in 2014 than in 2013
VIVENDI
A French court on Monday cut from three years to 10 months
the suspended jail term handed to former Vivendi VIV.PA chief
executive Jean-Marie Messier in his appeal against a 2010
conviction for misuse of corporate assets.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................