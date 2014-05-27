Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures down 0.17 percent at 0650 GMT
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group said it had agreed to buy the
assets of 97 hotels in Europe it was operating under
variable-leases for about 900 million euros.
Accor has no plan to spin off its HotelInvest real estate
ownership business or sell any of its hotel brands, but Chief
Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters "nothing is taboo" in the
long-term.
EDF
France's audit court raised its estimate of the average
production cost of the French utility's nuclear reactors over
their lifespan by more than a fifth on Tuesday, with maintenance
costs more than doubling since the court's last review in 2012.
CLUB MED
Funds led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi could make a
counterbid for Club Mediterranee, saying on Monday they would
first need access to the French holiday group's books before
making a decision.
ALSTOM
Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it
would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros
in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets,
sources familiar with the German firm's thinking say.
Top executives from Siemens and from rival bidder General
Electric are due to be interviweed by a parliamentary committee
later on Tuesday.
EUTELSAT
Announced the successful launch of its EUTELSAT 3B satellite
by a Zenit-3SL rocket operated by Sea Launch AG from the
ocean-based Odyssey Launch Platform in the Pacific Ocean.
MAUREL ET PROM
The company said chairman and CEO Jean-François Henin had
reached the upper age limit specified in its articles of
association. It appointed Henin chairman and Michel Hochard, the
Company's Chief Financial Officer, to the position of Chief
Executive Officer.
AREVA
The French nuclear group agreed to a reduction in tax breaks
and a rise in royalty rates at its uranium mines in Niger on
Monday but said the start of production at its giant new
Imouraren mine would be delayed until prices improve.
GEMALTO
Moldova selected Gemalto for its new electronic passport
programme
LAURENT PERRIER
Champagne group reports annual profits up 6.9 pct. Sees
strong demand outside Europe and a recovery in Europe itself.
CGG
Notice of early redemption of convertible and/or
exchangeable bonds for new or existing CGG shares
