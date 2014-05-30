Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.25 percent at 0635 GMT

BNP PARIBAS

The U.S. Justice Department is pushing BNP Paribas to pay more than $10 billion to resolve a criminal probe into allegations that the French bank evaded U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries for years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BNP Paribas and the Justice Department declined to comment.

SANOFI Sanofi said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had agreed to review Genzyme's resubmission of its application for its Lemtrada drug for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

ALSTOM

Siemens is "comfortable" with the way the Alstom bidding process has gone so far and will continue to weigh up the risks and opportunities, its chief executive said on Thursday.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Gol Linhas Aereas SA has approved a capital increase of up to 185.8 million reais ($82.9 million), opening the door for an investment by Air France KLM SA as Brazil's No. 2 airline bolsters its international connections.

TOTAL

Total is suspending design and engineering work on its C$11 billion ($10.15 billion) Joslyn oil sands mine in northern Alberta and laying off up to 150 Canadian staff by the end of the year as it looks to reduce costs at the project.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................