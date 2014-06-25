Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

GDF SUEZ

France has agreed to sell a 3.1 percent stake in gas utility GDF Suez and could sell as much as 3.6 percent in order to finance the acquisition of a state participation in engineering group Alstom, the government said on Tuesday.

A U.S. subsidiary of French energy firm GDF Suez is being sued by two energy firms alleging GDF Suez manipulated the Texas power market, costing the firms more than $20 million in losses.

STERIA

IT services group Steria said on Tuesday that Shared Services Connected Limited (SSCL), its joint venture with the UK Cabinet Office has been selected by the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office as preferred framework supplier for the provision of their shared service.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide said it was going to install four new hydrogen filling stations in Denmark, as part of the Copenhagen Hydrogen Network, supported by European Commission

