PARIS, July 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions laws and enabled the activities of terrorists and humans rights abusers in Sudan and elsewhere.

BNP Paribas' guilty plea and agreement to pay nearly $9 billion for violating U.S. sanctions is part of a larger U.S. Justice Department shift in strategy that is expected to snare more major banks and other firms across the financial food chain.

CLUB MED

Top shareholder Andrea Bonomi outbid French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International with an offer for the resort operator, valuing it at 790 million euros. Shares in Club Med are due to resume trading at 1000 GMT on Tuesday after being suspended.

THALES, AIRBUS

Poland has shortlisted a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon, in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system, the defence ministry said in a statement.

CARREFOUR

The retailer said it is buying 53 Billa supermarkets from German retailer Rewe to strengthen its presence in northern Italy. The stores had combined net sales of around 300 million euros in 2013.

CASINO

The French retailer said it signed an exclusivity agreement with Cooperateurs de Normandie-Picardie and Mutant Distribution to buy 63 convenience stores with combined 2013 sales of 37 million euros.

MERSEN

The graphite-based materials group said it signed an agreement with ABB relating to the launch of ABB's new range of wind turbine generators.

SOPRA, STERIA

Sopra and Steria said their proposed tie-up was making "very good progress" and was on schedule.

ST DUPONT

The French luxury pen maker said it was relatively pessimistic about the current year due to recent sluggish trading in major markets such as China and Europe after it posted flat full-year sales.

IPSEN

The french drug company said it has submitted a Supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Somatuline Depot 120mg injection for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

BIOALLIANCE PHARMA

The French biotech and Danish biopharmaceutical company Topotarget said more than 99 percent of shareholders of both companies voted in favour of their proposed cross-border merger.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics maker has agreed to settle the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's complaints that advertisements for its skin care products Lancome Genifique and L'Oreal Paris Youth Code were deceptive, the FTC said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................