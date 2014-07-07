Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility completed the purchase of Lend Lease's facilities management business in the United Kingdom for an undisclosed amount.

RENAULT

Renault's first-half vehicle sales rose 4.7 percent, as a European rebound offset slumping demand from emerging markets, in a reversal of fortune for the French carmaker.

LAFARGE

Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim Ltd on Monday proposed a series of asset sales across Europe, including all of Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German ones, as they seek approval from competition regulators for their merger.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

France's finance minister said he was not worried about French banks being investigated by U.S. authorities after a record fine was imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S. sanctions against several countries.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES TELECOM

French telecom group Orange says Spain is where it sees possible acquisition targets and does not exclude looking again at Bouygues' telecom business if invited to do so.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group has not decided whether it will launch its proposed A330neo jet at this month's Farnborough Airshow but is confident about the outlook for plane orders at the gala event, said its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud.

EDF

French households could face an extra 27 euro ($36.83) catch-up payment to settle their electricity bills after a government cap on prices was annulled.

TOTAL

Total sees weak refining margins in the second quarter to June impacting margins, its chief executive said. "Everybody knows refining margins have been extremely weak in the second quarter and this will have an impact on our profits as it did during the first quarter," said Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie.

AREVA

Areva chief operating officer Philippe Knoche said the French state-controlled nuclear group may not be able to meet its self-set target of selling 10 reactors by 2016.

France's Areva and Spain's Gamesa finalised their joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and laid out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market in Europe by 2020.

SANOFI

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi estimates that negative foreign currency impact on its second-quarter 2014 financial results should be about 6 percentage points on sales and 8 to 10 percentage points on business earnings per share (EPS).

Club Med

French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said it was not mulling a counter bid for French resort operator Club Mediterranee in which it was a shareholder.

For Italian financier Andrea Bonomi taking over Club Med, a storied brand struggling to improve profitability, would be the biggest challenge since he revived the fortunes of motorcycle maker Ducati in the mid-2000s.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................