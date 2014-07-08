Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 July futures up 0.33 percent at 0630 GMT

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM said its 2014 profits could be as much as 12 percent lower than previously predicted, mainly as a result of overcapacity and resulting weak prices in both the passenger and cargo sectors.

TOTAL

The chief executive of the French oil major is giving himself until the end of the year to strike oil at a big new field somewhere in the world before considering whether to change direction and cut the exploration budget. Reuters interview

Europe should stop thinking about cutting its dependence on Russian gas and focus instead on making those deliveries safer, including options to bypass Ukraine, the head of French oil major Total told Reuters.

Total said on Monday Polynt Group, a provider of intermediate polymers and composites, made a firm offer for its CCP Composites unit, a company specialized in composite resins.

CCP Composites had revenue of $560 million in 2013.

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted for review the filing of a new drug application for its diabetes drug Toujeo.

PUBLICIS

Advertising group Publicis said it was buying Cybermedia, parent company of Proximedia, the leading web services provider for SMEs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Tuesday it was awarded a new framework agreement by Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Gassco for diving, subsea intervention and repair contingency services.

CARREFOUR PA>

French retail giant Carrefour will shut down its Indian operations and close its wholesale stores in the country, as it exits underperforming markets to focus on reviving its French business.

AIRBUS GROUP

In a trio of European newspaper interviews, Airbus commercial CEO Fabrice Bregier voices conditional support for the A330neo but says the jet may not be launched at the Farnborough Airshow. The possibility is "growing every day" that Airbus will launch a re-engined A330neo and it could sell more than 1,000 of the revamped wide-body A330, he tells the Financial Times.

Interviewed by France's Les Echos, he says: "The (air) show comes a bit early; (launching it there) is not an objective." He also tells Germany's Handelsblatt that Airbus is still considering whether to do an A330neo.

"Major customers tell us that we could sell significantly more than 1,000 A330neos." If the decision is "no", we'll say so by the end of 2014. The order book will grow further: "You'll see that in Farnborough next week," he tells the German newspaper, in which he also calls for action by the ECB to devalue the euro by about 10 percent to help European industry.

EUROTUNNEL

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the Channel Tunnel on Monday after a train broke down due to a problem with overhead wires, resulting in long delays on the crossing between Britain and France.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................