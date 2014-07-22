PARIS, July 22 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 August futures up 0.49 pct at 0602 GMT
PUBLICIS
Advertising agency Publicis warned that it would be "very
difficult" to meet its annual target of 4 percent organic sales
growth after a second-quarter slowdown that stemmed in part from
the failure of its merger with Omnicom in
May.
EUROTUNNEL
Eurotunnel reported a 6 percent rise in first-half core
profit on Tuesday, driven by a recovering British economy, and
strong freight and passenger traffic. The operator of the
Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain kept its goal for
higher profit this year and next.
EDF
The state-controlled utility has agreed to cut electricity
tariffs for a group of energy-intensive companies in France to
help them compete with rivals in countries such as the United
States where power prices are lower.
AIR LIQUIDE, OCI
The industrial gases group said it entered a long-term
agreement to supply oxygen to Natgasoline, a unit of OCI, for
its methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas.
KLEPIERRE
The French shopping mall operator slightly raised its cash
flow forecast for the year on expectations it will benefit from
refocusing its portfolio on prime properties in its key markets
and lower interest rates.
SOITEC
The semiconductor engineering company said first-quarter
sales rose 14 percent to 49.5 million euros.
STALLERGENES
The healthcare company said it bought Argentinian allergen
immunotherapy company Alergo Pharma for an undisclosed amount.
GECINA
French property group Gecina on Tuesday kept its outlook for
a stable recurrent net income in 2014, despite posting a 0.7
percent decline in the first-half to 165.6 million euros.
Gross rental income came to 293.9 million euros at June 30,
2014, down 0.2 percent. On a like-for-like basis, rental income
was up 2.2 percent.
BIOALLIANCE PHARMA
The cancer drug company said its commercial partner,
Innocutis Holdings, announced the launch of cold sore treatment
Sitavig in the United States.
