PARIS, July 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent

DANONE

The French dairy group is in talks to sell its medical nutrition business to U.S. group Hospira in a deal valuing the unit at about $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

CLUB MED

The holiday group's board on Friday advised that a 790 million euro ($1.1 billion) takeover offer from top shareholder and Italian financier Andrea Bonomi was in shareholders' interest, but flagged risks for the company.

Global Resorts, Bonomi's company, welcomed the board's decision.

AIR FRANCE

The airline said on Friday it would resume flights to Tel Aviv later in the day, the latest major airline to lift a ban on flights to Israel imposed earlier in the week over security concerns.

ARCADIS

The Dutch construction and consultancy company reported a 13 percent increase in first half net profit.

here

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................