PARIS Aug 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

OIL AND OIL SERVICES FIRMS

More than half a trillion dollars of investments in major oil projects over the next decade are at risk from high costs and low crude oil prices, an environmental think tank said on Friday, warning that shareholders' returns could suffer.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia SpA on Thursday confirmed its interest in acquiring Vivendi SA's Brazilian broadband unit GVT SA, challenging a surprise 6.7 billion euro ($9 billion) bid by Telefonica SA.

ARCELORMITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker has sent a non-binding expression of interest for troubled Italian steelmaker Ilva, trade union sources said on Thursday.

AIRBUS

Boeing gave a further signal on Thursday that it is getting close to a decision on whether to further accelerate output of its popular 737 narrowbody jetliner, which could lift production to 52 a month.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The number of passengers passing through Paris' main airports rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in July to 9 million, ADP said.

GDF SUEZ

Belgian energy company Electrabel, a unit of GDF Suez, said its Doel 4 nuclear reactor would stay offline at least until the end of this year after major damage to its turbine, with the cause confirmed as sabotage.

