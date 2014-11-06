Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French lender posted a 4 percent increase in quarterly earnings as a strong insurance and asset management performance outweighed weakness in its home retail market. In a conference call with reporters, its chief executive was also sharply critical of a "lack of coherence" in French economic policy and painted a black picture of its prospects.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's second-biggest listed bank posted a 57 percent rise in the third-quarter net profit as a drop in loan-loss provisions helped offset revenue weakness in French retail banking and equities trading.

HERMES

The French luxury goods company posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its leather goods and ready-to-wear.

AREVA

Standard & Poor's kept its long-term debt rating on the nuclear services group but said it should shore up its balance sheet to avoid a downgrade after delaying a hybrid bond isue.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The fighter jet maker expects to conclude a deal to supply Rafale planes to India by March, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said.

France and Britain took a new step towards developing the unmanned fighter planes of the future by commissioning studies for a combat drone that could be ready for deployment in 2030. Western Europe's two largest military powers awarded contracts to six companies including France's Dassault Aviation and Britain's BAE Systems for a two-year feasibility study worth 150 million euros, guaranteeing funding for co-operation plans first sketched out earlier this year.

IMERYS

The mineral extraction and processing company said it was taking control of rival S&B in a deal worth 525 million euros.

GAMELOFT

The video games developer and publisher said third-quarter revenue fell to 55.8 million euros from 61.7 million euros.

RUBIS

The petroleum storage company said sales rose to 717.7 million euros from 684.3 million euros.

EDF

Police arrested three people found in possession of remote-controlled drones near one of the nuclear plants involved in a series of mystery overflights by the unmanned aircraft, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.

