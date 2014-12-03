Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures down 0.07 percent at 0730 GMT

SANOFI

The drugmaker said it had entered exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse research and development site to German rival Evotec.

SAFRAN, AIRBUS

European nations approved funding for a new Ariane 6 space rocket on Tuesday, pooling their resources in a single, simplified version to tackle growing international competition.

Airbus and Safran on Wednesday announced the creation of their new joint venture named Airbus Safran Launchers. The venture will have an initial workforce of around 450 and start operations on January 1, 2015, the statement said.

Separately the board of Safran, which faces a change in leadership when Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Hertemann reaches the end of his mandate next year, will meet on Friday, Les Echos daily reports. The board will review recommendations to split the role into two, with Philippe Petitcolin, head of the Morpho division, and Oliver Andries, CEO of Turbomeca, slated as possible candidates for the CEO role.

NUMERICABLE SFR

French mobile operator SFR, which was recently bought by cable telecoms operator Numericable, said it was now delivering 4G coverage to 50 percent of the French population, with the aim to cover 70 percent by the end of next year.

NEXITY

BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said it is selling a 4 percent stake in the French real estate group via a share placement on the market.

MAUREL & PROM

The oil exploration and services firm announced two positive results for its Ezanga permit in Gabon.

