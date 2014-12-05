Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures up 1.03 percent at 0711 GMT

CGG, TECHNIP

French oil services group Technip has not yet submitted a formal offer for CGG, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters after rumours of a fresh bid boosted shares in the seismic specialist.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS, EDF, VINCI

A Chinese-led consortium was chosen by French officials to acquire a stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport, beating a group of French bidders including Aeroports de Paris, Vinci and EDF as the privatization nears a conclusion.

SANOFI

France's high tax burden makes it hard to recruit top executives, Chairman Serge Weinberg said, as the drugmaker continues to hunt for a new boss.

A former Sanofi paralegal has sued the French pharmaceutical company, saying it fired her for alleging it had paid $34 million to get doctors, hospitals and pharmacies to switch patients to its diabetes drugs.

PIERRE & VACANCES

The Center Parcs owner said it had struck a long-term partnership deal with developer Beijing Capital Land to build holiday sites at destinations including Shanghai and Beijing.

AIRBUS

Qatar Airways will receive Airbus' newest plane, the A350 jetliner, on Dec. 13, the Gulf carrier said in a statement on Thursday.

NUMERICABLE-SFR

Numericable-SFR said on Friday it had finalised the acquisition of Omer Telecom Limited, Virgin Mobile's holding group company in France.

