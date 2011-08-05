PARIS, Aug 5 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures FCEc1 down 2.2 percent at 0719 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM ( AIRF.PA )

Air France-KLM, Europe's largest airline by revenue, posted a 6.9 percent rise in July passenger traffic. [ID:nWEA9104]

DEXIA ( DEXI.BR )

Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA ( DEXI.BR ) took a hit from its contribution to a Greek rescue and its disposal of toxic assets, causing it to post its biggest ever quarterly loss of 4 billion euros ($5.70 billion).

For story click on [ID:nLDE7730DQ]

LVMH ( LVMH.PA )

The world's biggest luxury group LVMH on Thursday said Italian market regulator Consob had approved its offer for Bulgari BULG.MI which valued the Italian jeweller at 3.7 billion euros ($5.27 billion).

For story click on [ID:nWEA9054]

PERNOD RICARD ( PERP.PA )

Pernod Ricard SA suffered a setback in a decades-old battle with rival Bacardi Ltd, as a court rejected its false advertising claim over Bacardi's sale of "Havana Club" rum in the United States.

For story click on [ID:nN1E7731KP]

CARREFOUR ( CARR.PA )

Europe's largest retailer Carrefour, stung by profit warnings and the collapse of a merger plan in Brazil, changed its finance head on Thursday.

For story click on [ID:nLDE7731AV]

LAGARDERE ( LAGA.PA )

Activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte has written to French regulator AMF asking for an investigation into vote counting at the April 27, 2010 annual general meeting of media group Lagardere ( LAGA.PA ), French daily Le Figaro said on Friday. [ID:nLDE77402K]

DASSAULT AVIATION ( AVMD.PA )

Negotiations have resumed to sell Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighterjets to the United Arab Emirates, and a deal could be sealed between September and the end of the year, French daily La Tribune said on Friday. [ID:nLDE774039]

NATIXIS ( CNAT.PA )

Natixis reported a second-quarter profit that beat forecasts as the French bank took a provision on its exposure to Greek sovereign debt.

For story click on [ID:nLDE7731AZ]

LOGICA LOG.LLOG.AS, AHOLD AHLN.AS

The Anglo-Dutch IT firm has received a 70 million euro order from Dutch retailer Ahold AHLN.AS, which wants to update its systems for operations in the Netherlands, Czech Repulic and Slowkia to be ready for growth and enter new countries, the companies tell Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

The two companies are not immediately available to comment.

OMEGA PHARMA OMEP.BR

The Belgian pregnancy test to sunscreen distributor, maintained its forecast for 2011 as sales in the stronger European countries offset weaker performance in the Mediterranean and in Russia.

DELHAIZE DELB.BR

The Belgian supermarket chain will unveil second-quarter results on Friday.

