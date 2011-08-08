PARIS, Aug 8 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.02 percent at 0629 GMT

GDF SUEZ GSZ.PA

The power group plans to form an alliance with China Investment Corporation to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific region, in a move that will see the Chinese sovereign fund take a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production business, Les Echos newspaper reported. [ID:nLDE77703Z]

AXA ( AXAF.PA )

The French insurer is considering entering the Brazilian market through an acquisition as it shifts its focus to emerging markets, finance chief Denis Duverne told German daily Boersen-Zeitung. It is also looking for banks as distribution partners in Singapore and India. [AXAF.PA-E]

KPN ( KPN.AS )

The Dutch telecoms group is not yet allowed to buy Dutch cable company Caiway pending a study from the Dutch competition authority NMa, which is worried about limits to consumer choice, Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad said without citing any sources. [KPN.AS]

BNP PARIBAS ( BNPP.PA )

British investment bank Evolution ( EVG.L ), which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec ( INLJ.J ), said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd. [ID:nL6E7J804M]

FRENCH DEBT

France's credit rating is AAA and the outlook on the rating is "stable", a representative of ratings agency Standard & Poor's for France said in an interview published in French daily newspaper Liberation on Monday. [ID:nLDE777044]

