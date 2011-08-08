PARIS, Aug 8 Below are company-related news and
leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 1.02 percent at 0629 GMT
GDF SUEZ GSZ.PA
The power group plans to form an alliance with China
Investment Corporation to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific
region, in a move that will see the Chinese sovereign fund take
a 30 percent stake in its exploration and production business,
Les Echos newspaper reported. [ID:nLDE77703Z]
AXA (AXAF.PA)
The French insurer is considering entering the Brazilian
market through an acquisition as it shifts its focus to emerging
markets, finance chief Denis Duverne told German daily
Boersen-Zeitung. It is also looking for banks as distribution
partners in Singapore and India. [AXAF.PA-E]
KPN (KPN.AS)
The Dutch telecoms group is not yet allowed to buy Dutch
cable company Caiway pending a study from the Dutch competition
authority NMa, which is worried about limits to consumer choice,
Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad said without
citing any sources. [KPN.AS]
BNP PARIBAS (BNPP.PA)
British investment bank Evolution (EVG.L), which is the
subject of a bid approach from South African financial group
Investec (INLJ.J), said it had sealed the takeover of BNP
Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd. [ID:nL6E7J804M]
FRENCH DEBT
France's credit rating is AAA and the outlook on the rating
is "stable", a representative of ratings agency Standard &
Poor's for France said in an interview published in French daily
newspaper Liberation on Monday. [ID:nLDE777044]
