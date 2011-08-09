PARIS, Aug 9 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 2.56 percent at 0808 GMT

KBC ( KBC.BR )

The Belgian banking and insurance group posted second-quarter underlying net profit ahead of expectations, as a strong underlying performance in Belgian and Central Europe helped offset losses on Greek bonds. [ID:nLDE7770E4]

Polish mid-sized lender Kredyt Bank BKRE.WA, slated for sale by KBC, surprised by reporting a second-quarter net profit of 88 million zlotys ($30.8 million) on Tuesday, a six-fold year-on-year rise. [ID:nL6E7J903T]

GDF SUEZ GSZ.PA

China's sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy a stake in GDF Suez's gas exploration and production unit and to finance the French group's expansion in power-thirsty Asia, sources said on Monday. [ID:nLDE77710C]

FRANCE / CREDIT RATING

France's budget minister said on Tuesday the country will maintain its budgetary commitments in order to preserve its coveted AAA credit rating. [ID: nP6E7J500A]

