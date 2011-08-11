PARIS, Aug 11 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE ( SOGN.PA )

Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told CNBC rumours relating to the bank that helped wipe 15 percent of its share price on Wednesday were "absolutely rubbish" and reiterated that the bank would be in line to meet Basel 3 requirements ahead of schedule. [ID:nLDE77912I]

The bank said it asked France's AMF stock market regulator to open an investigation into the source of rumours about its financial solidity. [ID:nWEA0063]

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ( ABI.BR )

The world's largest brewer lifted core profit in the second quarter as price rises compensated for weak beer sales in its main markets of the United States and Brazil. [ID:nLDE77914F]

EADS EAD.PA

The European aerospace and defence group cannot meet its 2020 sales target in the United States without acquisitions, its chief financial officer said. [ID:nN1E7791D0]

MAUREL ET PROM ( MAUP.PA )

The French independent oil producer said increased production in Gabon and Nigeria in the first half helped revenue more than double. [ID:nWEA0049]

SAINT GOBAIN ( SGOB.PA ) / BEKAERT ( BEKB.BR )

The French construction materials group said it was acquiring a unit of Belgian firm Bekaert, which specialises in making architectural glazing for residential and commercial buildings.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The unit had sales of $150 million last year, according to St Gobain's statement.

