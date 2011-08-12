PARIS, Aug 12 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE ( SOGN.PA ), BNP PARIBAS ( BNPP.PA ), CREDIT AGRICOLE ( CAGR.PA )

- A new crisis of confidence gripped Europe's banking industry on Thursday as its borrowing costs soared, lenders sought emergency funding, and some institutions reviewed exposure to French banks in particular. [ID:nLDE77A05U]

- Hedge funds are not behind recent falls in French bank stocks, say prime brokers, and have actually held onto their positions in European banks through the losses in the belief the sector is cheap and can ride out the current storm. [ID:nL6E7JB1QN]

-France, Italy, Spain and Belgium will ban the short-selling of stocks from Friday, European market regulator ESMA said on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77A16U] [ID:nLDE77A05U]

CARREFOUR ( CARR.PA )

Wal-Mart Stores Inc ( WMT.N ) has hired UBS AG UBSN.VX ( UBS.N ) as an adviser as it weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour's Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said. [ID:nN1E77A1W4]

