PARIS, Aug 17 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.23 percent at 0633 GMT

SOCGEN ( SOGN.PA ), BNP ( BNPP.PA ), CREDIT AGRICOLE ( CAGR.PA )

France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans for closer euro zone integration but they disappointed investors by declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]

LAFARGE LAFP.PA

Australian building products maker Boral ( BLD.AX ) agreed to buy out its Asian joint venture from the French cement maker for 429 million euros. [ID:nL3E7JH08X]

EDENRED ( EDEN.PA )

The French vouchers and pre-paid cards company said it had agreed to sell an Australian unit specialised in human resources consulting for about 35 million euros. [ID:nWEA0867]

RENAULT ( RENA.PA )

The South Korean unit of Renault denied a media report that it was seeking to list on the Korean stock exchange. [ID:nL3E7JG3XR]

RODRIGUEZ GROUP ( RDGP.PA )

The French luxury yacht maker saw its revenue drop 38 percent to 15.45 million euros in the third quarter as demand for new vessels fell. [RDGP.PA]

