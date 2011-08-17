PARIS, Aug 17 Below are company-related news and
leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.23 percent at 0633 GMT
SOCGEN (SOGN.PA), BNP (BNPP.PA), CREDIT AGRICOLE (CAGR.PA)
France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans for closer
euro zone integration but they disappointed investors by
declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond issuance would
have to wait. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH]
LAFARGE LAFP.PA
Australian building products maker Boral (BLD.AX) agreed to
buy out its Asian joint venture from the French cement maker for
429 million euros. [ID:nL3E7JH08X]
EDENRED (EDEN.PA)
The French vouchers and pre-paid cards company said it had
agreed to sell an Australian unit specialised in human resources
consulting for about 35 million euros. [ID:nWEA0867]
RENAULT (RENA.PA)
The South Korean unit of Renault denied a media report that
it was seeking to list on the Korean stock exchange.
[ID:nL3E7JG3XR]
RODRIGUEZ GROUP (RDGP.PA)
The French luxury yacht maker saw its revenue drop 38
percent to 15.45 million euros in the third quarter as demand
for new vessels fell. [RDGP.PA]
