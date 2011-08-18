PARIS Aug 18 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM FTE.PA

Egyptian telecoms magnate Naguib Sawiris said on Wednesday he had no plans to sell shares in Mobinil EMOB.CA, his company's mobile phone joint venture with France Telecom FTE.CA which posted a loss in the second quarter. [ID:nL5E7JH1L3]

TRUST COMPANY OF THE WEST (SOGN.PA)

Star bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach departed the witness stand on Wednesday after four days of testimony in the high stakes trial with his former employer, Trust Company of the West. [ID:nN1E77G1BB]

ROULARTA (RLRT.BR)

The Belgian publisher and broadcaster reports first-half results. [RLRT.BR]

