PARIS Aug 22 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.4 percent at 0608 GMT

FRENCH TELCOS FTE.PA (VIV.PA) (BOUY.PA)

French Internet providers are planning higher prices for heavy users of bandwidth, ending a system where packages offer unlimited access to all for the same fee, the daily Le Parisien reported on Sunday. [ID:nLDE77K026]

SOCIETE GENERALE (SOGN.PA)

The head of the French bank said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday that markets could remain nervous until third-quarter earnings are published at the end of October. [ID:nLDE77J04C]

AEROPORTS DE PARIS (ADP.PA)

The airports operator handled 8.9 million passengers in July 2011 which represents an all-time recordwith a 4.6% increase compared to July 2010 including 6.1 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+4.0%) and 2.8 million at Paris-Orly (+6.0%).

