PARIS Aug 22 Below are company-related news and
leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.4 percent at 0608 GMT
FRENCH TELCOS FTE.PA (VIV.PA) (BOUY.PA)
French Internet providers are planning higher prices for
heavy users of bandwidth, ending a system where packages offer
unlimited access to all for the same fee, the daily Le Parisien
reported on Sunday. [ID:nLDE77K026]
SOCIETE GENERALE (SOGN.PA)
The head of the French bank said in a newspaper interview
released on Saturday that markets could remain nervous until
third-quarter earnings are published at the end of October.
[ID:nLDE77J04C]
AEROPORTS DE PARIS (ADP.PA)
The airports operator handled 8.9 million passengers in July
2011 which represents an all-time recordwith a 4.6% increase
compared to July 2010 including 6.1 million at Paris-Charles de
Gaulle (+4.0%) and 2.8 million at Paris-Orly (+6.0%).
Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................<EUR/EQUITY>
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...............................FTEU3
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors............................PGL.STOXXS
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors.......................PGL.STOXXES
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors......................PGL.FTEU3S
Top 25 European pct gainers........................PG.PEUR
Top 25 European pct losers.........................PL.PEUR
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones................DJI Wall Street report .....[.N]
Nikkei 225..............N225 Tokyo report............[.T]
FTSE 100................FTSE London report...........[.L]
Xetra DAX..............GDAXI Frankfurt market stories[.F]
CAC-40..................FCHI Paris market stories...[.PA]
World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook..........EQUITYPOLL1
Western European IPO diary..........................WEUIPO
European Asset Allocation.........................[EUR/ASSET]
Reuters News at a Glance:
Equities..... [TOP/EQE] World stock markets....[GLANCE/STX]
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................[FRX/]