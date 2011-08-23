PARIS, Aug 23 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.07 percent at 0644 GMT

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ( SCHN.PA )

The French power network equipment specialist said it had extended its $1.36 billion tender offer for shares in U.S. energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O to Sept 12, 2011. The offer is to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time.

SANOFI ( SASY.PA )

India's Aventis Pharma AVPH.NS, a unit of the French drugmaker, is close to buying the over-the-counter business of unlisted Universal Medicare for about 5 billion rupees ($109.5 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Tuesday. [ID:nL4E7JN0YA]

CARREFOUR ( CARR.PA )

Europe's largest retailer said it had appointed Thierry Garnier as executive director for China and Taiwan. [ID:nLDE77L0SN]

SOCIETE GENERALE ( SOGN.PA )

The French bank said it had asked Rothschild & Cie Banque to implement a liquidity contract on its shares during a one-year period, renewable automatically. [ID:nLDE77L0TF]

