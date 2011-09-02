PARIS, Sept 2 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Sanofi on Thursday confirmed a media report it had won a licence from Pfizer to make a generic of the U.S. drugmaker's cholesterol treatment Lipitor, the world's best-selling treatment, which loses patent protection next year.

EUROPEAN CARS

Spanish and French car sales marked their first upturn in several months in August as Italian sales headed higher, but analysts warned on Thursday that demand remained weak as European economies sputter.

