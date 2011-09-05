PARIS, Sept 5 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS EAD.PA

The German government is preparing to take a stake in the European aerospace company after no buyers for part of Daimler's ( DAIGn.DE ) holding came forward, the Financial Times said. The newspaper reported a senior official as admitting the search for a new buyer for the German carmaker's 7.5 percent stake was "hopeless". [ID:nL5E7K40NB]

EDF ( EDF.PA )

Italy's Industry minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday he will be meeting the head of EDF, Henri Proglio, on Monday to discuss ownership matters at Italy's No. 2 power power company Edison EDN.MI. [ID:nWEA2988]

SAFT S1A.PA

Johnson Controls Inc ( JCI.N ) and French battery maker Saft will end their joint venture to develop and manufacture lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on Friday. [ID:nN1E7810U2]

SAFRAN ( SAF.PA )/ NATIXIS ( CNAT.PA )

French aerospace and defence group Safran is to join France's CAC-40 index of blue-chip stocks and French bank Natixis is to exit as of Sept. 19, stock market operator Euronext said on Friday. [ID:LDE7810PD]

ALSTOM ( ALSO.PA )

The French engineering group signed a 66 million euro contract with Iraq to build and install a power station in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq's electricity ministry said. [ID:nL5E7K313W]

