PARIS, Sept 5
leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EADS EAD.PA
The German government is preparing to take a stake in the
European aerospace company after no buyers for part of Daimler's
(DAIGn.DE) holding came forward, the Financial Times said. The
newspaper reported a senior official as admitting the search for
a new buyer for the German carmaker's 7.5 percent stake was
"hopeless". [ID:nL5E7K40NB]
EDF (EDF.PA)
Italy's Industry minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday he
will be meeting the head of EDF, Henri Proglio, on Monday to
discuss ownership matters at Italy's No. 2 power power company
Edison EDN.MI. [ID:nWEA2988]
SAFT S1A.PA
Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) and French battery maker Saft
will end their joint venture to develop and manufacture
lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on Friday.
[ID:nN1E7810U2]
SAFRAN (SAF.PA)/ NATIXIS (CNAT.PA)
French aerospace and defence group Safran is to join
France's CAC-40 index of blue-chip stocks and French bank
Natixis is to exit as of Sept. 19, stock market operator
Euronext said on Friday. [ID:LDE7810PD]
ALSTOM (ALSO.PA)
The French engineering group signed a 66 million euro
contract with Iraq to build and install a power station in the
northern province of Nineveh, Iraq's electricity ministry said.
[ID:nL5E7K313W]
